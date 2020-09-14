Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 101,046 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.