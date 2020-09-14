$471.41 Million in Sales Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $471.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $487.60 million. Saia posted sales of $468.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $614,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

