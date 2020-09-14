BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKGFY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.354 per share. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

