iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ICAD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.32.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,453,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 178,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.