Brokerages Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce sales of $133.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the highest is $135.26 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a P/E ratio of 148.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 959,437 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 344,628 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 39.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 930,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 261,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 103.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

