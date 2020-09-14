Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Option Care Health posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $6,320,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.