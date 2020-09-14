Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) versus MV Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:MVO) Financial Analysis

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 2.27 $12.07 million N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 85.30% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pengrowth Energy has a consensus target price of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 574.16%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pengrowth Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Risk & Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

