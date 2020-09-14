Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

BCLI stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $241,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.