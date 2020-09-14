Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.23.

BECN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

