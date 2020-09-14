Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce sales of $11.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $47.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $10.32 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

