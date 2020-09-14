Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

