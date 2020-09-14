China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRC opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

