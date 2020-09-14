Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Increases By 136.0%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $22.54 on Monday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

