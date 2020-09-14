Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 980,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,379,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,040.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $619.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

