Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

