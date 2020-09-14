ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 485.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $41.62.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.