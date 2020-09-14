Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.