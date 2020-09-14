Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 215,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Cleveland BioLabs has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

