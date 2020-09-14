Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 42.5% in August

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

