China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised their price target on China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

