Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

