Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Declines By 38.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after buying an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

CEZ opened at $23.39 on Monday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

