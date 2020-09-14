Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Community First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

CFBI opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Community First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of 260.67 and a beta of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

