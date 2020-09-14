Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CFBK stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Central Federal has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Federal by 321.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Central Federal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Central Federal by 58.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

