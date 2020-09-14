China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,800 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the August 15th total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CJJD opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.34. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

