Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Michael H. Davidson purchased 55,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

CLBS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86. On average, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

