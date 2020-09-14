Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.16.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.