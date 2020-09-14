COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLGN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

