COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CLGN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92.
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 392.96% and a negative return on equity of 242.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $4,214,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.