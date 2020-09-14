Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 730,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $22.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

