Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 228.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.95. Clearone has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.54.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 31.73%.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

