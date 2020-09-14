Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Zumiez stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

