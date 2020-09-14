Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.51 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,864 shares of company stock worth $418,830 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

