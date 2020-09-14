Comparing Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and Its Rivals

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Metalla Royalty & Streaming to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors -12.02% 1.99% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors 724 2775 2549 92 2.33

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million -$4.87 million -62.62
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Competitors $1.70 billion $144.02 million 39.71

Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Metalla Royalty & Streaming peers beat Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

