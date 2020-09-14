Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) Head-To-Head Review

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 6.95 $29.28 million $1.82 7.25

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 2.48% 0.22% Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc.

