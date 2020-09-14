Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €129.18 ($151.97).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIE shares. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of SIE stock opened at €117.16 ($137.84) on Monday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.45 and a 200-day moving average of €97.46.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

