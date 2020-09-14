Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.54.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

