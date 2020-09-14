FY2022 EPS Estimates for Konami Holdings Corp Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Konami in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konami’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNMCY opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.61. Konami has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

