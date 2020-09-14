Brokers Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $15.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of ESS opened at $213.21 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

