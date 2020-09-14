Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

