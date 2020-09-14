Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 58.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,674.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,875.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $12.40 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

