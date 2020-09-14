Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases By 45.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.