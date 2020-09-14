Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Up 139.3% in August

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $31.90 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

