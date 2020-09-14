Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 46.5% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Short Interest Up 58.3% in August
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Short Interest Up 58.3% in August
Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Increases By 45.0%
Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Increases By 45.0%
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Short Interest Up 139.3% in August
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Short Interest Up 139.3% in August
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Short Interest Up 46.5% in August
Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Short Interest Up 46.5% in August
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Short Interest Up 51.2% in August
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Short Interest Up 51.2% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report