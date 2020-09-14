Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 46.5% in August

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

