VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

