Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Increases By 63.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

