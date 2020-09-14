Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

BKEP stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

