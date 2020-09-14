Short Interest in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Declines By 70.2%

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

