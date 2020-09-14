BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioHiTech Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

