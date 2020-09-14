Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BHAT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.