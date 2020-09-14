Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

