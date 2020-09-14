Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

